Mumbai Police busts fake passport racket, two arrested

Mumbai Police crime branch busted a fake passport racket and arrested two persons in the case. According to Mumbai Police, the crime branch conducted a raid on Tuesday in the Andheri West area and recovered 28 fake passports. Police also found fake visa, fake vaccination certificates, duplicate stamps, many bank stamps, etc.

Police seized scanned copies of visa and printers. Investigation revealed that many agents are also involved in this racket who charged Rs 1 lakh-5 lakh for fake passports and visa. The two arrested persons were produced before the court that remanded them to two-day police custody.

Mumbai Police said the two accused arrested were earlier arrested for similar offences in Delhi. They were released from jail and started the same work in Mumbai. Police said they will investigate all 28 passports made by the accused. The investigations are underway. (ANI)

