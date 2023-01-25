Left Menu

Purnea: Woman jumps off moving bus to save herself from rape attempt, receives serious injuries

A Darjeeling woman saved herself from a rape attempt by jumping off a moving bus in Bihar's Purnea and sustained serious injuries, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:14 IST
Aamir Javaid, SP Purnea (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Darjeeling woman saved herself from a rape attempt by jumping off a moving bus in Bihar's Purnea and sustained serious injuries, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 2 am on the national highway under the jurisdiction of the Baisi police station.

According to Superintendent of Police Aamir Jawaid, the police found the injured woman on the highway road post-midnight. "Police found a woman lying in an injured condition on the road post-midnight today. She stated that she was travelling on a bus to Siliguri from Vaishali when a few men tried to harass her. To save herself, she jumped from the moving bus," said the SP.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital and was later shifted to Purnea Medical College for better treatment. Dr CK Sinha from Purnea government hospital said that the condition of the woman is serious as she received a head injury.

The police have begun the investigation. Further details into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

