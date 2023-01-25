Left Menu

CM Yogi directs officials to ensure no power outage in UP on R-Day

Necessary instructions have been given to the managing directors of distribution corporations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to all areas of the state.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:16 IST
CM Yogi directs officials to ensure no power outage in UP on R-Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to make sure that there be no power outages in the state on the occasion of Republic Day. In accordance with the directives of CM Yogi, the department has been engaged in ensuring a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply in all metropolitan cities.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Chairman M Devraj said Republic Day would be enthusiastically observed throughout the state. In this sequence, the UP government is committed to providing a 24-hour electricity supply throughout the entire state. Necessary instructions have been given to the managing directors of distribution corporations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to all areas of the state. The Chairman of the Power Corporation further informed that the officers and personnel engaged in distribution at the local level have been asked to exercise full vigilance. Local issues should be fixed right away, and to do this, the availability of necessary manpower and materials should be ensured.

In accordance with the state's schedule, power is currently provided for 24 hours in metropolitan cities, district headquarters, 24 hours in the Taj Trapezium area, about 18 hours in rural areas, and 21.30 hours in tehsils, headquarters, and Nagar panchayats. There is sufficient power availability in the state relative to the demand, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023