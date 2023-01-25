Left Menu

India to celebrate its 74th Republic Day tomorrow, security tightened in Delhi

As India prepares to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, the first in Amrit Kaal on Thursday, security in the national capital has been stepped up to ensure a peaceful celebration of the event.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:57 IST
India to celebrate its 74th Republic Day tomorrow, security tightened in Delhi
Visual of Red Fort on Republic Day eve (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, the first in Amrit Kaal on Thursday, security in the national capital has been stepped up to ensure a peaceful celebration of the event. This also comes after Delhi Police earlier this month, arrested two terrorists in the national capital having links with foreign terror organizations.

In light of some reports on threats from anti-social and terrorist elements to the Republic Day celebrations, flying of sub-conventional and aerial platforms in the National Capital Territory of Delhi has been prohibited until further notice. The Delhi Police Commissioner, through an order issued on Monday, said some criminal and anti-social elements inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations.

According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade on January 26, for which they can register through a QR code. Entry will be given only to valid pass holders and ticket buyers.

About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the January 26 parade, which includes the paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police. The Kartavya Path will be monitored with the help of around 150 CCTV cameras, which also have high-resolution cameras. The high-rise buildings around the Kartavya Path and parade routes will be closed from the evening of January 25. Entry of heavy vehicles will be stopped in Delhi from Wednesday night. Heavy vehicles will be stopped at all the borders of Delhi. This time heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter inside the Ring Road, ie towards New Delhi.

Only vehicles with passes will be given entry into these areas. Entry will be given in the New Delhi district only after verifying the local people. According to the Delhi Police, this time about 30,000 people can reach through the metro to watch the parade, for which the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will also be open. All metro stations will be open this time. The movement of vehicles will be stopped on Kartavya Path, Janpath, India Gate, and Copernicus Marg from 4 am.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest on this year's Republic Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023