Left Menu

Lucknow building collapse: SDRF rescues 16 people in 17 hours

So far, 16 people have been rescued from the debris created after the Alaya Apartment Building collapsed in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:05 IST
Lucknow building collapse: SDRF rescues 16 people in 17 hours
Photo of rescue operation in Lucknow's Hazratganj (Photo/Twitter: @sdrf_up). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued 16 people after the collapse of the Alaya Apartment building in Lucknow's Hazratganj, said the SDRF on Wednesday. So far, 16 people have been rescued from the debris created after the Alaya Apartment Building collapsed in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The SDRF informed about the ongoing rescue operations. "16 persons have been pulled out of the debris so far by #sdrf_up after 17 hours of continuous relief work after the collapse of the building (Alaya Apartment) located in Hazratganj, Lucknow," tweeted SDRF on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, three people died after a building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed sending SDRF and NDRF teams to the spot. The Chief Minister also directed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital immediately for proper treatment.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that three people died after a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The police are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway. 16 people have been pulled out so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023