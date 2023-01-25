Left Menu

Special Forces' officer Capt Rakesh, awarded Shaurya Chakra for preventing fidayeen attack during PM Modi's Jammu rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Jammu for a public rally on April 24 last year. Amid heightened security for the visit, inputs of a likely fidayeen attack on the rally were received.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:38 IST
Captain Rakesh TR . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Captain Rakesh TR of the Indian Army's Para Special Forces , who prevented a fidayeen attack by risking his life during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Jammu last year, has been awarded Shaurya Chakra on the occasion of Republic Day. Every year, the government announces the Gallantry Awards on Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Jammu for a public rally on April 24 last year. Amid heightened security for the visit, inputs of a likely fidayeen attack on the rally were received. Captain Rakesh TR, Troop Commander of the 9th battalion, Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) was responsible for maintaining readiness to react to any terror-related incident in the region.

On receiving input of likely terrorist presence in Jammu district, the alert Troop immediately got mobilized. While on the move Captain Rakesh received input of an attack by terrorists on a security forces convoy, in which his own fatalities were suspected. On reaching the contact site located in a densely populated area, Captain Rakesh quickly spotted terrorists using a quadcopter and manoeuvred tactically to place a close cordon around them.

On realising that they were surrounded, terrorists started firing indiscriminately to break the cordon and move towards the civilian area. Captain Rakesh sensing imminent danger to civilian lives, pinned down one of terrorists by bringing down heavy fire on him and then, with utter disregard to his own safety and showing nerves of steel, charged towards the terrorist and neutralized him by accurate fire. For his sharp tactical acumen and unparalleled courage, while eliminating one terrorist and preventing a Fidayeen attack, Captain Rakesh TR is awarded "Shaurya Chakra". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

