Assam Rifles recovers marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh from Karimganj

Assam Rifles recovered marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh near Rongpur and apprehended one individual in the Karimganj District of Assam on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:38 IST
Assam Rifles recovers marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh from Karimganj
Assam Rifles recovers Marijuana worth over Rs 19 lakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles recovered marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh near Rongpur and apprehended one individual in the Karimganj District of Assam on Tuesday. The Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted the operation.

According to an official statement, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, the Police and Customs Department, and LCS Champhai based on specific information. The approximate cost of the recovered 48 kg of Marijuana is Rs 19 Lakh. The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, LCS Champhai, and the Police on 24 January for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, the Guwahati City Police on Saturday arrested two people and seized 101 kg of marijuana from a truck in the Jorabat area, outskirts of the city. Based on a tip-off, a special team of Guwahati city police led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police intercepted a truck bearing Himachal Pradesh's registration number in the Jorabat area.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, JCP, Guwahati said that the truck was coming from Tripura."During thorough checking, we have recovered and seized 101 kg of marijuana from the truck which was coming from Tripura and going to North India," Mahanta said. He further said that the market value of the seized marijuana is estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

The police team also arrested two persons. The marijuana was hidden in the roof of the truck. The police had to break open the truck's roof to seize the drugs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

