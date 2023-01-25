Left Menu

Govt Mental Healthcare Institutions in deplorable conditions: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Wednesday that all the 46 Government Mental Healthcare Institutions across the country are in deplorable conditions and depict pathetic handling by the different stakeholders.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:39 IST
Govt Mental Healthcare Institutions in deplorable conditions: NHRC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said on Wednesday that all the 46 Government Mental Healthcare Institutions across the country are in deplorable conditions and depict pathetic handling by the different stakeholders. "The inhuman conditions of the mental health institutes recorded present affairs amounting to infringement of the human rights of mentally ill patients. The cured patients are being kept illegally in the hospitals. There is an acute shortage of doctors and staff," said the NHRC

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and has issued notices to the Union Health & Family Welfare Secretary, Director General of Health Services, Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, Health, Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police in the metropolitan cities of all the State Governments as well as Union Territories, Directors of 46 mental institutions across the country. Government is to issue a reply within 6 weeks.

The commission said that its observations have come on the basis of the visits of the Full Commission to the four government hospitals in Gwalior, Agra, and Ranchi, and the remaining 42 by its Special Rapporteurs in various parts of the country. The Human rights commission has asked the State Chief Secretaries, Secretaries of Health, and UT Administrators to submit an Action Taken Report on 11 points.

Cured patients being kept illegally in mental hospitals; formation of a Mental Health Authority, State Mental Health Review Board, State Mental Health Care Rules, and State Mental Health Care Regulation; allocation and funds; State of the infrastructure; Status of the recruitment process of the Health professionals; Measures taken to ensure de-crowding of mental hospitals; Appointment of Professors; Status of emergency services; Statistics to be provided regarding discharged patients of last five years; Government-sanctioned amount for food and actual payment; Financial or social audit report of last three years. The statement further stated that none of the institutes has taken effective and long-term measures to ensure that a mentally ill person can exercise his right to community living unfettered, unchallenged and/or without any hindrance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023