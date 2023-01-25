Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously; SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Sudha Murty among Padma awardees

The nine Padma Bhushan awardees include Kumar Manglam Birla (Trade and Industry), Vani Jairam (Art), Sudha Murty (Social Work) and Chinna Jeeyar and Kamlesh D Patel (Spiritualism).

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:40 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously; SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Sudha Murty among Padma awardees
Late SP veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the wide wide Oral Rehydration Solution(ORS), and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi have been named for Padma Vibhushan posthumously with the government announcing Padma awards for 2023 on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women. There are seven posthumous awardees.

Other Padma Vibhushan awardees are former External Affairs Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna (Public Affairs), tabla maestro Zakir Hussain (Art) and Srinivas Vardhan (Science and Engineering). Former Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been honored posthumously for his services in Public Affairs), Dilip Mahalanabis (Medicine) and Balkrishna Doshi (Architecture).

The nine Padma Bhushan awardees include Kumar Manglam Birla (Trade and Industry), Vani Jairam (Art), Sudha Murty (Social Work) and Chinna Jeeyar and Kamlesh D Patel (Others - Spiritualism). The 91 Padma Shri awardees include actor Raveena Ravi Tandon and RRR music composer MM Keeravaani.

Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023