Ahmedabad Police receives bomb threat ahead of Republic Day, 4 detained

Four people have been detained after Ahmedabad police received a bomb blast threat Ahead of republic day. Letter mentions of bomb blasts at Ahmedabad railway station and Geeta Mandir bus station.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four people have been detained after Ahmedabad Police received a bomb blast threat ahead of Republic Day. The threat letter mentions bomb blasts at Ahmedabad Railway Station and Geeta Mandir Bus Station.

Ahmedabad crime branch swung into action. Over 8 different teams were made for the search operation and to identify the person who sent the threat letter. According to police sources, the threat letter was sent to the Ahmedabad police commissioner's office, it also mentioned some numbers as well.

Apart from Ahmedabad railway station and Geeta Mandir bus station, two other places were mentioned in the letter by the person who sent the threat letter, informed Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, Crime Branch Out of four, two were held in Ahmedabad and the other two were detained from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. (ANI)

