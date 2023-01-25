Left Menu

"As per CAG report, there is no clarificaqtion over use of Rs 2 lakh crore..." Dilip Ghosh attacks TMC governemnt

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh attacked the TMC government and said that the central government is not responsible for the 'resentment' among the Bengal against the TMC government.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:04 IST
BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Dilip Ghosh attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and said that the central government is not responsible for the 'resentment' among the Bengal against the TMC government. Talking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Today, the TMC workers were campaigning for the newly launched scheme 'Didir Doot', and the public were doing 'gherao' of the workers."

"People have even put up posters saying that the scheme won't be allowed in the state, as there is no roads, electricity and water in the village. Is the centre responsible for all this?" he added. "As per the CAG report, there is no clarification over the use Rs 2 lakh crores," he added.

Reacting on TMC leader Madan Mitra's statement on Anurag Thakur, that the 'Thakur' community used to cook food in Bengal, the BJP leader said, "People say as per their understanding. It's good that he didn't compare him with the 'Thakur' of Sholay movie." On being asked about the Saraswati Puja pandal highlighting the Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam, Ghosh said, "In Bengal, it has been our culture that we portray what is happening in the society through art and literature. This has been going since the British time. If there is so much corruption in Bengal, then people will portray it."

He also praised PM Narendra Modi for naming 21 islands on Andaman and Nicobar on the name of Param Vir Chakra awardees. "The islands were earlier named on British and some other people. But, now it has been named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. I would like to thank PM Modi for doing this," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

