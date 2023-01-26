Left Menu

Goa: Indian Coast Guard rescues three fishermen from distressed boat

The three Indian fishermen were rescued from the fishing boat Sea Queen in distress due to flooding off Goa, Indian Coast Guard said in an official release.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 09:52 IST
Goa: Indian Coast Guard rescues three fishermen from distressed boat
Fishermen rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship 'Apoorva' successfully rescued three fishermen who had wandered due to flooding off Goa on Thursday, it said in a release. The three Indian fishermen were rescued from the fishing boat Sea Queen in distress due to flooding off Goa, it added.

According to the statement, the fishermen were provided first aid and handed over to the fisheries department. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the month, the ICG rescued about 511 pilgrims of Gangasagar Mela stranded at sea in two different ferries, off Kakdwip in West Bengal. Upon receipt of the information, the operations team of the Coast Guard swung into action and immediately dispatched two Air Cushion Vehicles (Hovercraft) from Haldia and Frazerganj to provide rescue assistance, an official statement had said earlier in the month.

Similarly, on January 19, the Indian Coast Guard safely evacuated a 65-year-old American patient from MV World Odessey, a cruise vessel with 175 passengers on its way to Kenya. James Douglas Shirley was reported with a retinal displacement and required urgent hospitalization for surgery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023