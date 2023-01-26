Left Menu

Businessman shot at by miscreants in Assam's Sonitpur

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:01 IST
Dhekiajuli police station official (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A businessman was injured after being shot at by unidentified miscreants in Assam's Sonitpur district, the police said on Thursday. The firing incident took place in the Dhekiajuli Mitham area on Wednesday night.

The injured person has been identified as Nirbhas Karmakar. He was rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, officials said. According to police, the injured person is the owner of a jewellery shop.

"The victim was on his way to home after closing his shop, when some unidentified miscreants shot at him. We have recovered one live ammunition of 7.65 mm from the site. The miscreants managed to flee from the area. Further investigation is on," a senior officer of Dhekiajuli police station said. A search to identify and nab the accused, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

