Three people rescued after portion of several houses collapsed in Agra's Dhuliya Ganj area

According to officials, the incident happened when the excavation work was going on.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three people of a family were injured in Dhuliya Ganj area here when back portion of about five to six houses collapsed during excavation work of an inn, a senior official said Thursday. The injured were admiited to a hospital, he said.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adiynath directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to go to the spot and conduct the relief works, an official statement said. "The back part of about 5 to 6 houses collapsed outside the city station located at Dhuliaganj under Hariparvat police station area, the construction work of Dharamshala was going on, in which 3 people of a family were buried, all have been rescued and taken to the hospital," Anjani Kumar Singh, ADM, Agra said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

