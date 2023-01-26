Rajasthan CM Gehlot unfurls national flag at his residence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day and extended wishes to the people. Gehlot unfurled the Tiranga in the presence of his staff officers and police personnel attached to his residence.

He also extended the greetings on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all the countrymen. On the auspicious occasion of 74th Republic Day, by adopting the basic duties, let us all walk on the path of truth, non-violence and peace and move the country towards progress." Meanwhile in the national capital, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

This year's Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.The week-long celebrations commenced on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24. The events will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 1030 hrs, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

The parade will commence with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command. (ANI)

