Hong Kong stocks hit 9-month high on lunar new year rush

Mainland China markets are due to resume on Monday. ** The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged to as high as 22,475.11, the highest level since April 4, 2022, while the Chinese H-shares Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.2% to 7,651.12, the highest since July 5.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:50 IST
Hong Kong shares jumped on Thursday, on course to mark a gain on the first day of trade in the year of the rabbit, with local stock catching up to gains in other markets as trade resumed after the three-day Lunar New Year holiday. Mainland China markets are due to resume on Monday.

** The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged to as high as 22,475.11, the highest level since April 4, 2022, while the Chinese H-shares Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.2% to 7,651.12, the highest since July 5. ** At the midday break, Hang Seng Index rose 1.7% to 22,426.13 and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 2.1% at 7,636.90.

** Sands China leads rise in Macau casinos stocks on Lunar New Year rush. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.85% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.31%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Li Auto Inc , up 10.69%, followed by Xiaomi Corp, gaining 9.27%, and Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, up by 6.64%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Feihe Ltd, which has fallen 2.39%, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which has lost 1.28%, and Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, down by 0.83%.

** Hang Seng TECH Index jumped 3.2%, the IT sector rose 2.4% and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index surged 3.1% ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Xiaomi Corp , up 9.27%, while the biggest loser was Orient Overseas (International) Ltd, which was down 3.98%.

