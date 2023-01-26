Ukraine declares air raid alert over most of country, authorities warn of possible missile attack
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:44 IST
Ukraine declared an air raid alert over most of the country on Thursday, and regional authorities warned of a possible missile attack.
The DTEK electricity company said it was performing emergency shutdowns of electro power in the capital Kyiv, the rest of the Kyiv region, and also the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk due to a danger of missile attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Odesa
- Dnipropetrovsk
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian troops hold out in Soledar as Russia builds up forces - Kyiv
Russia building up forces in Ukraine, battle rages for Soledar - Kyiv
WRAPUP 9-Russia claims capture of Ukraine's Soledar, but Kyiv says still fighting
Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow, Kyiv dispute control of Soledar