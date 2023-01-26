Left Menu

EY Germany to cut hundreds of jobs in profitability push - FT

The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, is planning to cut 40 partners and 380 staff as it looks to improve profitability following the Wirecard scandal fallout, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources. EY, one of "Big Four" global accountant firms, had audited and certified payments company Wirecard's books even as journalists and investors raised questions about its finances.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:45 IST
EY Germany to cut hundreds of jobs in profitability push - FT

The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, is planning to cut 40 partners and 380 staff as it looks to improve profitability following the Wirecard scandal fallout, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources. EY, one of "Big Four" global accountant firms, had audited and certified payments company Wirecard's books even as journalists and investors raised questions about its finances. Wirecard collapsed in 2020 after it was forced to admit that 1.9 billion euros ($2.07 billion) were missing from its balance sheet.

Majority of the partners facing the job cuts are from the firm's audit practice, the FT report said on Thursday, accounting for about 5% of the equity and salaried partners in the German business. EY did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.9165 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023