J-K: Indian Army patrol continues at last post at 7,200 ft amid heavy snowfall
The Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir was seen patrolling at the Army's last post at an altitude of 7,200 feet amid heavy snowfall for the security of the country on the Eve of the 74th Republic Day on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Amid heavy snowfall, the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir was seen patrolling at the force's last post at an altitude of 7,200 feet for the security of the country on the Eve of the 74th Republic Day on Wednesday. Notably, the Indian Army on Wednesday busted two hideouts in the Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition.
While one hideout was busted in the Ratta Jabara forest, the other was in the Dhoba forest. "The Indian Army busted two hideouts in Poonch. One hideout has been busted in Ratta Jabara forest and another in Dhoba forest. A large quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered from these hideouts," the Indian Army said in a statement. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Poonch
- The Indian Army
- Indian Army
- Ratta Jabara
- Dhoba
- Kashmir
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Indian Army to hold mega exercise with African countries in March
We resolve to continue legacy of Indian army in service of nation: Major Gen Ajay Chandpuria
J-K: Indian Army airlifts pregnant woman from snow-covered Tangdhar to Kupwara
Army chief Gen Manoj Pande attends 75th Indian Army Day event in Bengaluru
I give a slogan to the Indian Army to be future-ready: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh