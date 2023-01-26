Left Menu

BSF unfurls National Flag at Attari border, exchanges sweets with Pak Rangers

An atmosphere of patriotic zeal and fervour gripped the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar as the country commemorates the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 12:21 IST
Tiranga unfurling ta Attari border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An atmosphere of patriotic zeal and fervour gripped the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the occassion of 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. The Border Security Force (BSF) also offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion

A few metres away from the zero line and Pakistan posts, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF) unfurled the triclour and sent a loud message that the national flag of the country will remain fluttering. The BSF strictly abide by the motto 'Jeevan Paryant Kartavya', duty unto death.

Talking to ANI, BSF commandant Jasbir Singh extended the Republic Day wishes to all the countrymen and said "JCP Attari has made a unique identity as the symbol of nationality, a retreat ceremony takes place every evening and thousands of people come here daily to encourage the morale of the personnel here." He further informed that they have organised a number of programmes here and also offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers as well.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

