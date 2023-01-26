Rouble hits one-week low as market treads water before tax payments
The rouble hit a more than one-week low against the dollar in early trade on Thursday before paring some losses as the market waited for next week's month-end tax payments that will likely benefit the Russian currency.
It had lost 0.3% to trade at 75.68 versus the euro . It had shed 0.6% against the yuan to 10.28 . The rouble has been buttressed this month by large FX sales by the government, which is offloading up to 3.2 billion roubles ($46.11 million) per day of Chinese yuan, a move analysts say could lead to a vicious circle that sees the rouble strengthen and further reduces the Kremlin's crucial export revenues.
Others expect a more limited effect. "Foreign currency interventions have exhausted their influence on the rouble rate and quotes have entered a weakly rising trend," Finam brokerage said in a note.
The rouble may test the 70 mark to the dollar this week, they added. The Russian currency could gain support from month-end tax payments, due on Jan. 30, when exporters usually convert foreign exchange revenue to pay local liabilities.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $86.3 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were higher.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 988.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 2,178.2 points. For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 69.4000 roubles)
