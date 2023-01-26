Left Menu

UK's National Grid asks for coal generators to be warmed as back-up

"The ESO has issued a notification that we will warm winter contingency coal units for potential use on Thursday 26 January," National Grid Electricity System Operator said on Twitter. "This notification is not confirmation that these units will be used on Thursday, but that they will be available to the ESO, if required." National Grid requested three coal-powered generators to be fired up on Sunday, but stood them down a day later as the supply picture had improved.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 13:19 IST
UK's National Grid asks for coal generators to be warmed as back-up

Britain's National Grid asked coal-fired power plants to be warmed up as a back-up option for power generation on Thursday as cold weather was expected to push up demand. "The ESO has issued a notification that we will warm winter contingency coal units for potential use on Thursday 26 January," National Grid Electricity System Operator said on Twitter.

"This notification is not confirmation that these units will be used on Thursday, but that they will be available to the ESO, if required." National Grid requested three coal-powered generators to be fired up on Sunday, but stood them down a day later as the supply picture had improved. It also activated a scheme through which it offered to pay customers to use less power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023