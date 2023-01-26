Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks end at over 10-month high as lunar new year cheers

** Melco International led a slide in Macau casinos stocks, falling as much as 7.1% to HK$10.22 in its biggest daily pct decline since Dec. 19. ** Hong Kong shares of China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp and Prada jumped on consumption optimism due to mainland tourism ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.17%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.12%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Xiaomi Corp , which gained 12.48%, while the biggest loser was Orient Overseas (International) Ltd, which fell 2.63%.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 14:14 IST
Hong Kong shares jumped on Thursday, marking a gain on the first day of trade in the year of the rabbit, with local stock catching up with gains in other markets as trade resumed after the three-day Lunar New Year holiday. ** Mainland China markets are due to resume on Monday.

** The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 522.13 points, or 2.37%, to close at 22,566.78, the highest since March 2, 2022, while the Chinese H-shares Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.98% to end at 7,706.72, the highest since July 5. ** Melco International led a slide in Macau casinos stocks, falling as much as 7.1% to HK$10.22 in its biggest daily pct decline since Dec. 19.

** Hong Kong shares of China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp and Prada jumped on consumption optimism due to mainland tourism ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.17%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.12%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Xiaomi Corp , which gained 12.48%, while the biggest loser was Orient Overseas (International) Ltd, which fell 2.63%. ** The top gainer among H-shares were Xiaomi Corp while the biggest H-shares percentage decliner was China Feihe Ltd, which was down 1.76%

** Hang Seng TECH Index jumped 4.3%, the IT sector surged 3.2% and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index soared 4.5%

