Kremlin: Tank deliveries are 'direct involvement' by West in conflict
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 14:30 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks to Ukraine as "direct involvement" of the United States and Europe in the conflict, and this involvement was growing.
