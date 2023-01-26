Manipur celebrates 74th Republic Day at historic Kangla

Left Menu

Manipur celebrated the 74th Republic Day with festivities and patriotic fervour at the historic Kangla with Governor La Ganesan unfurling the Tricolour and taking salutes from different march-past contingents.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 14:30 IST
Manipur Governor La Ganesan unfurling the Tricolour at Kangla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manipur celebrated the 74th Republic Day with festivities and patriotic fervour at the historic Kangla with Governor La Ganesan unfurling the Tricolour and taking salutes from different march-past contingents. The celebration was also attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, ministers, MLAs, and senior officials.

The celebration began with the Governor inspecting the 'Guard of Honour' accorded by a contingent of Addnl Superintendent of Police, CMTW, T. Bishworjit Singh. The Governor then took salutes from 77 march-past contingents including one Horse Mounted Police, 33 Educational Institutions, 7 Civil bodies associations, 9 band contingents, 19 cultural troupes and 14 Tableaus showcased by different departments, commanded by the Commandant of 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion Victoria Yengkhom.

The march-past contingents were from Ex-Servicemen, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CRPF Band, 5th Battalion Manipur Rifles, 6th Battalion Manipur Rifles, Combined Civil Police (Male) Imphal East and Imphal West, Combined 2nd MR and 2nd IRB Band, Combined Commando Contingents (Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur), 9th Indian Reserve Mahila Battalion, Combined Civil Police Female (Imphal East and Imphal West), 9th IRB Mahila Band, Home Guard (Male), Combined VDF (Imphal East and Imphal West), Manipur Fire Services, Combined Home Guard (Male and Female) Band, Traffic Police, Combined Cycling Patrolling Team (Bishnupur and Kakching), MMG Platoon, 1st MR, 3" Mortar Platoon, 1st MR, SBDDS (CID-Technical) (Bomb Squad) and Manipur Police Dog Squad. The Governor also decorated officers and personnel of 3 Manipur Police with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 11 Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 2 Police Medal for Gallantry and 4 Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training. (ANI)

