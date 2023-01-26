Left Menu

One girl killed, two others of a family injured as six houses collapsed in Agra

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DS Chauhan said that rescue and relief work is being done at full speed in Dhuliya Ganj area where six houses collapsed during the excavation work.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 15:39 IST
One girl killed, two others of a family injured as six houses collapsed in Agra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured as six houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra this morning due to excavation work in a nearby inn, police said. "A four-year-old girl has been killed," Anjani Kumar Singh, ADM, told ANI on the phone.

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DS Chauhan said that rescue and relief work is being done at full speed in Dhuliya Ganj area where six houses collapsed during the excavation work. "Our officials are present on the spot," the DGP said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, he said. Taking cognizance of the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adiynath has directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to go to the spot and conduct the relief works, an official statement said earlier.

"The six houses collapsed outside the city station located at Dhuliaganj under Hariparvat police station area, where the excavation work of an inn (Dharamshala) was going on. Three people of a family were buried, all have been rescued and taken to the hospital," ADM Singh has said earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023