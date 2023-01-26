Left Menu

Maharashtra: Mentally-ill minor girl raped in Mumbai, accused held

According to the police, the victim, who was identfied as the daughter of a businessman, was raped allegedly by their driver of eight years in Mumbai's Sewri area.

26-01-2023
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a mentally-ill minor girl at Mumbai's Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg. According to the police, the victim, who was identfied as the daughter of a businessman, was raped allegedly by their driver of eight years in Mumbai's Sewri area.

The matter came to light when the minor informed her school teacher, who then reported the incident to her family. On the basis of the girl's statement, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him under the POCSO Act.

In her statement, the girl told the police that the accused would show her obscene videos while she was home alone and raped her. She claimed that he threatened to kill her if she reported the crime to anyone.

The accused also allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she opened up about the incident to anyone. The minor's family reached the nearest police station and filed a case against the accused.

Police said they arrested the accused from his house in Mumbai's Antop Hill area on Wednesday night. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

