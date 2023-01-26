Left Menu

Gujarat man facelifts his Jaguar car in G20 colors, drives to national capital to raise awareness

India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country this year.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 17:58 IST
By Ashoke Raj Siddharth Doshi, a man from Gujarat wrapped his Jaguar car with India's G20 Presidency-themed films to spread awareness about it. Doshi said hosting the G20 group by India is a proud moment for all the countrymen.

Doshi, a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drove his car from Surat in Gujarat to the national capital Delhi to spread awareness about the importance of G20. "It is a proud moment for us and India that India is hosting the G20 this year, my simple message through my car is that people know the importance of the country," Doshi told ANI.

Running up to the Summit meeting later this year, a series of G20 meetings will be hosted in different parts of the country. Earlier, he had decorated his same car around the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence', the 75th year of independence.

"Last year we decorated our car in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75th year of independence, this time we have wrapped our car in G20 colors for awareness message, and we are getting good responses from people," Maulik Jani, who is accompanying Doshi told ANI. India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country this year. (ANI)

