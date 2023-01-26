Yellen, S.African energy chief have productive meeting -U.S. official
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 18:39 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had a very productive meeting with South Africa's energy minister on Thursday, a senior Treasury Department official said, adding that sanctions on Russia were raised to avoid misunderstandings.
Yellen met with South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana as part of a nearly two-week trip to Africa. She also expressed concern about energy jobs as coal is replaced, the official said.
