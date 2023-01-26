Left Menu

74th Republic Day: 58 Gorkha Training Centre in Shillong hold mini-marathon, weapon display

Ahead of the country's 74th Republic Day celebrations, the 58 Gorkha Training Centre in Shillong conducted a mini-marathon. Combined with the mini-marathon on January 21 was an equipment and weapon display, which was held on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:15 IST
58 Gorkha Training Centre in Shillong conducted multiple events on the occasion of Republic Day. (Image: Twitter/PRO, GUWAHATI, MINISTRY OF DEFENCE, GOVT OF INDIA). Image Credit: ANI
The events were aimed at deepening a sense of patriotism and motivating the youth to join the Armed forces. The weapons showcased on Republic Day included modern assault rifles, surveillance systems, and combat equipment.

The local populace, youth and children attended the exhibition in large numbers. The event provided the locals, especially children and youth, with an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the Indian Army and its capabilities.

The mini marathon received an overwhelming response, with about 300 soldiers along with their families and children from the station units participating in the event. At the culmination of the event, the Commandant 58 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) felicitated the winners in each category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

