Delhi: 12-year-old girl rescued within 24 hrs of abduction

A twelve-year-old girl, who was abducted from her school in the Anand Vihar area of Delhi, was found by the police within 24 hours of the incident from Chandigarh, police said on Thursday. The police had constituted a special team to track the girl after her father, Mukesh Kumar registered a complaint that his daughter has went missing as she didn't return home from school.

According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, "On receiving information of the abduction of a minor girl, a case was registered at Anand Vihar Police station and a team was created which efficiently carried out the investigation and the girl was rescued." The sleuths said over the course of the probe, the girl was rescued from the Chandigarh City Railway Station on Wednesday on the basis of CCTV footage mobile phone surveillance, and local enquiry.

The police further informed that counselling of the victim was done by the counsellor of the Delhi Commission for Women. Further investigation is underway on the basis of the statement recorded during the interrogation of the minor, police said. (ANI)

