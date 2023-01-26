Dibrugarh: Children take part in Saraswati Pooja for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic broke out

Children and parents participated in the Saraswati pooja at Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dibrugarh on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday. The 'Saraswati Pooja' was organised on the school premises by the principal who also conducted the 'Gayatri Maha Yagya' and a 'Havan' (prayers offered in front of the fire) to seek blessings from the goddess Saraswati, said a parent of a child present at the pooja.

The school's principal, Ravindra Dey Savdekar, said, "We are doing this pooja for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. So many kids and their parents or guardians have gathered here to seek the blessings of Maa Saraswati (Mother Saraswati)." "We managed to do the Gayatri Maha Yagya and Havan for the pooja. Most parents want their kids to start learning from this auspicious day," added Savdekar.

One of the parents stated that last year the government barred the younger students from attending the pooja to ensure their safety due to the pandemic. "This time the situation is normal and under control. The young kids are thrilled to participate in the pooja," said one of the parents while speaking to ANI. Many students wrote 'Om' and made the 'Swastik' symbol on their notebooks along with their teachers to begin their academic year according to the traditions, informed a parent present in the event.

A woman who participated in the pooja while speaking to ANI said, "I have brought my granddaughter with me to participate in the event. It is a privilege for us that the first rituals have been done by none other than the principal of the school. The atmosphere is very positive and the day is filled with happiness and is full of colours. The students have participated in the event with great joy and reverence for the mother goddess Saraswati." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)