Left Menu

MP: 6 persons held for thrashing youth after tying him to tree

In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the accused are purportedly seen thrashing the victim, identified as Prakash Yadav. The incident tok place in the Makhan Nagar police station limits in the district on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 20:43 IST
MP: 6 persons held for thrashing youth after tying him to tree
A clip from the viral video showing the youth tied to a tree. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were arrested for allegedly thrashing a youth after tying him to a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, a police official said on Thursday. In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the accused are purportedly seen thrashing the victim, identified as Prakash Yadav. The incident tok place in the Makhan Nagar police station limits in the district on Wednesday.

Prakash visited the local police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. According to the FIR, a copy of which is with ANI, Prakash said he is a YouTuber and content-creator from Khargawali village.

According to the complaint, he was visiting the Managaon village for some work related to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 25. After completing his work, he left for Kotgaon village on his bike. On the way, he ran into one of the accused, Narayan Yadav, near Belia bridge, as per the FIR.

"Prakash had a dispute with Narayan. Invoing the dispute, Narayan started abusing him. When Prakash protested, Narayan's brother Narendra Yadav and one more associate Omprakash reached the spot. They caught hold of him and thrashed him around. They also threatened to kill him if they found him in their village again," the FIR read. Makhan Nagar police station in-charge Praveen Kumre said, "On the victim's complaint, a case was registered against the three accused persons. Later, on examining the video, three more accused persons were identified. A total of six accused were identified and the case was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)."

"All the accused persons were arrested and further investigation is underway," Kumre added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023