Karnataka higher education minister asks National Law School of India University to implement 25 pc domicile reservation

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday asked National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, to implement 25 per cent domicile reservation with the exception of students selected under All India quota. In a letter written to the vice-chancellor of the university, he claimed that it would violate the law of natural justice if the students selected under the All India quota were considered under domicile reservation. The Minister had written a letter a few days back.

In similar institutions located at Visakhapatnam, Raipura, Kolkata and other places, a domicile reservation of 25 per cent is being followed exempting the students selected under the All India quota. He has opined that the same should be observed here as per the amendments introduced in 2020. In the academic year 2022-23, out of the total 180 seats available, 45 students should have been admitted under domicile reservation. But it has come to light that 13 students who were selected under the All India quota were also included within the domicile reservation classification. Hence, only 32 students were given admission under domicile reservation. This resulted in 13 students of the state losing their opportunities, Narayana explained.

For the academic year 2023-24, there are 240 seats available and out of this 60 students should be considered under domicile reservation. In case this has not been ensured in the provisional selection list, it should be rectified immediately. If it cannot be corrected this way, University should prepare a revised selection list considering the supernumerary criteria, he has remarked. The university should take into account the concerns raised by Kannada organisations and advocate associations. It should also not forget that the state government has also sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 22 crores to the university this year, he has pointed out. (ANI)

