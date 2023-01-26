Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra shouldn't be seen as campaign for Opposition unity: JDU leader KC Tyagi

The remark by the JDU principal general secretary came hours after his party said that it would not be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30 despite being invited by the Congress.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:28 IST
JDU leader KC Tyagi. (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JDU leader KC Tyagi on Thursday said Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra should not be seen as a campaign for Opposition unity. The remark by the JDU principal general secretary came hours after his party said that it would not be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30 despite being invited by the Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said, "Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra should not be seen as a campaign for Opposition unity." The Congress has invited leaders of 21 political parties, including the Nitish Kumar-led JDU, to the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

However, JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) wrote to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge saying the party won't be part of the closing ceremoney of the yatra owing to its 'busy' political schedule. The yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

