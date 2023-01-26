Left Menu

Kumaraswamy attacks CM Basavaraja Bommai for neglecting leopard attacks in Karnataka

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and JDS legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai raising questions as to why the Gujarat model is required to safeguard the people from leopards.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:56 IST
Kumaraswamy attacks CM Basavaraja Bommai for neglecting leopard attacks in Karnataka
ormer Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and JDS legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai raising questions as to why the Gujarat model is required to safeguard the people from leopards. "Human-wildlife conflict has escalated across the state, with 14 people killed in wild animal attacks in the last two months. This is heartbreaking. Basavaraja Bommai, isn't the problem limited to the forest villages spreading everywhere dangerous?" said HD Kumaraswamy.

He said that the extent of the problem is due to the irresponsibility of the forest department. The government is directly responsible for the situation getting out of hand and people losing their lives. Due to the administration's lack of foresight, the rational grip on the bureaucratic class is lax and the people are scared. "After so many lives, the government is trying to bring the situation under control on the model of other states. By the way, why are the posts of forest watchers not filled? How right is it to keep vacant posts that are vital in preventing wildlife menace?" he said.

He further added that there are 4,562 vacancies in the Forest Department. Personnel is needed to monitor the movements of wild animals and engage in operations. BJP Karnataka's mentality of digging a well after a fire. Kannadigas have to face the consequences of his bad governance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023