Karnataka CM instructs to install statues of Rayanna, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in every govt college

CM Bommai said Rayanna was a supreme patriot and he launched the first freedom struggle in the whole country along with Kittur Rani Chennamma. Rayanna was born on August 15 and was hanged on January 26.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would issue directions to install the statues of Sangolli Rayanna and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in every government college in the State. Speaking at the 192nd remembrance day of Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna organised by Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna Foundation here on Thursday, he said their children must know who really sacrificed their lives for freedom. They must involve in finding out of forces that will inspire children.

A decision regarding naming the Belagavi Airport after Sangolli Rayanna will be taken after taking everyone into confidence. India is safe as long as the spirit of Sangolli Rayanna will remain. The country will be benefited even if they do one or two good deeds by Rayanna, he said. The CM said Sangolli Rayanna is still alive amidst them and he has remained with them even after his death. Rayanna has been the source of inspiration for his bravery and adventure. As part of remembrance, the Bengaluru Railway Station has been named after Sangolli Rayanna and it will be a good idea to have his statue.

Bommai said Rayanna was a supreme patriot and he launched the first freedom struggle in the whole country along with Kittur Rani Chennamma. Rayanna was born on August 15 and was hanged on January 26. These are two sacred days in the country, he said. "Only Rayanna and Shivaji Maharaj knew well how to face a big army with a small army. After Rayanna was caught, he was hanged in Nandhgad," added the Chief Minister. (ANI)

