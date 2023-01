EMA:

* EMA: EMA UPDATE ON SHORTAGES OF ANTIBIOTICS IN THE EU: 26/01/2023

* EMA: MSSG CONCLUDES ONGOING SHORTAGE SITUATION NOT CONSIDERED MAJOR EVENT, CURRENT MITIGATING MEASURES ARE IMPROVING SUPPLY SITUATION IN SHORT-TERM

