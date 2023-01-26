Bihar: Pakistan flag hoisted in Purnea house on Republic Day, says police

A Pakistani flag was allegedly hoisted in the Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea district on Republic Day, the police said, adding that the incident triggered an uproar among locals. According to police, the Pakistan flag was found unfurled at a house adjacent to a mosque.

The owner of the house was identifed as Mubarukdeen, the police informed further. SHO Madhubani Pawan Chowdhary said the matter was raised and discussed with SDO Purnea.

"We reached the house on receiving information that a Pakistan flag had been raised there. The flag was removed. The matter was taken up with SDO Purnea," the SHO said. He said all the necessary action were being taken.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)