Two died in a road accident in Assam's Dhubri district

The incident occurred at GTB road in Dhubri town where a four-wheeler, in which the victims were travelling, collided with a truck and two motorcycles parked on the roadside.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 23:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least two people, both female, were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday.

According to police, the vehicle bearing registration number AS-17J-5224 was going towards Gauripur and collided with a truck and two motorcycles. Following the accident, locals and police rescued the injured persons and admitted them to a nearby hospital.

"The injured persons were rushed to hospital. Two among the injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital," a police officer of Dhubri district said. (ANI)

