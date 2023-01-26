Himachal Pradesh: Five administrative officers transferred, two given additional charges

Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday transferred five state service officers and gave additional charges to two IAS officers. The order by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena informed that Nisha Singh, the principal advisor (Training & Foreign Assignment) to the government will now function as the principal advisor (Training & Foreign Assignment) to Himchal Pradesh and the Director General.

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order that Nisha Singh IAS (HP:1987), the Principal Advisor (Training & Foreign Assignment) to the government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla shall henceforth function as the Principal Advisor (Training & Foreign Assignment) to Himchal Pradesh and Director General, HP Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) with immediate effect in public interest," a government release stated. Through another order, Chief Secretary Saxena informed that Secretary (Ayush, Printing & Stationery and Youth Services and Sports) to the Government, Rajeev Sharma will also hold the additional responsibility of post of secretary (MPP & Power and NCES) to the Government.

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order that Rajeev Sharma, IAS (HP:2004), the Secretary (Ayush, Printing & Stationery and Youth Services & Sports) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, who is holding additional charge of the posts of Secretary, Lokayukta, Himachal Pradesh and Secretary, Human Rights Commission, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, shall also hold charge of the post of Secretary (MPP & Power and NCES) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect, in the public interest," the order stated. In another order, the chief secretary informed about the transfer and posting of five state administrative officers.

The five officers were Vikram Mahajan, HPAS (2009), the commissioner of Municipal Corporation as additional director, Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College Hamirpur, Vikram Mahajan, the municipal corporation commissioner as additional director, Sanjeev Kumar as sub-divisional officer (Civil), Kaza, Sanjeev Thakur as executive director, HIMUDA, Surjeet Singh as joint director, Dr Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College. (ANI)

