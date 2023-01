BRIEF-IMF Is Exploring A Multiyear Aid Package For Ukraine Worth As Much As $16 Billion- Bloomberg News

Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* IMF IS EXPLORING A MULTIYEAR AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE WORTH AS MUCH AS $16 BILLION- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* IF APPROVED, THE 3-4-YEAR IMF PROGRAM, WORTH $14 BLN-$16 BLN TOTAL, WILL ASSUME DISBURSEMENT OF $5 BILLION TO $7 BILLION IN FIRST YEAR - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3wv95qn

Also Read: Evergrande said to propose two offshore restructuring options- Bloomberg News

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)