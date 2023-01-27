Left Menu

TN: Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple lights up on Kumbabhishekam

Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple is decorated with colourful lights on the occasion of Kumbabhishekam.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 07:53 IST
TN: Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple lights up on Kumbabhishekam
Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple is decorated with colourful lights on the occasion of Kumbhabhishekam. The Palani Murugan Temple, located in the town of Palani in the state of Tamil Nadu, India, is a sacred pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Muruga. The temple is considered the third of Lord Muruga's six houses and is revered for its spiritual significance and historical significance.

The Kumbabhishekam, a consecration ceremony that is performed in Hindu temples, is an elaborate and important event that is usually held once in twelve years. The last Kumbabhishekam ceremony at the Palani Murugan Temple was held 17 years ago, and the upcoming ceremony has generated a lot of excitement among devotees. The ceremony began with the installation of renovated Kalasas in the temple's Rajagopuram, which was followed by a series of rituals and ceremonies, such as the recitation of Vedic chants and Yagasala Pujas. These rituals are performed by a team of temple priests and are considered to be of great spiritual significance.

The number of devotees allowed to witness the ceremony in person is limited to 6,000, with 2,000 selected through an online lottery system. The temple administration has also announced that certain rituals, such as Kala Pooja and Thangaratha departure, will not occur from January 24-27. Despite the limitations and restrictions, devotees are still looking forward to the ceremony and the blessings of Lord Muruga. After the Kumbabhishekam ceremony, the temple will return to its regular visiting hours for devotees and the temple will be open for darshan to all devotees. Devotees believe that by visiting the temple during the Kumbabhishekam, they will be able to receive blessings and grace from Lord Muruga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023