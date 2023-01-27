"He couldn't save his children suffering from genetic disease," says Vidisha DM on ex-BJP corporator's suicide

Vidisha DM Umashankar Bhargava on Thursday said that a former BJP corporator who died by suicide along with his wife and two children, took the extreme step as he could not save his children suffering from a genetic disease, treatment for which isn't available. While talking to the mediapersons, Vidisha DM said, "A man, Sanjeev Mishra, committed suicide along with his wife and two children in Vidisha. He posted a suicide note on social media mentioning he couldn't save his children suffering from genetic disease, treatment for which isn't available. All four are dead."

On Thursday, a former BJP corporator and his wife died by suicide after allegedly murdering their two children - who were suffering from muscular dystrophy - in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, said the police. The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Mishra (45), his wife Neelam (42), and their sons Anmol (13) and Sarthak (7), added the police.

According to the police, the couple was stressed due to the children's medical condition. Mishra posted to social media. He said to Twitter, "May God spare even enemy's children from this disease... I am not able to save the children, I do not want to live anymore," Mishra had posted on social media before taking the extreme step.

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station of Vidisha. The police reached the spot, broke open the room's locked door, and rushed the four family members to the hospital where all four died during treatment. (ANI)

