Left Menu

Meet Mangala Kanti Roy, 102, Padma Shri awardee in the field of 'folk music'

The centenarian was conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in the 'Art (Folk Music)' category.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 09:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 09:12 IST
Meet Mangala Kanti Roy, 102, Padma Shri awardee in the field of 'folk music'
Padma Shri awardee Mangala Kanti Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mangala Kanti Roy, 102-year-old Sarinda Player from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, was elated and expressed happiness to be one of the Padma Shri awardees whose names were announced on the eve of India's 74th Republic Day. The centenarian was conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in the 'Art (Folk Music)' category.

"Ever since we came to know about the Padma award, I have been feeling very happy. I have been playing Sarinda since I was 4-5 years old. Have played Sarinda everywhere from Delhi, Kamakhya to Darjeeling," Mangala Kanti Roy said. Roy is one of the oldest folk musicians in West Bengal and is famous for producing unique bird calls through Sarinda.

He has been promoting and preserving the Sarinda instrument for 8 decades through workshops and performances. Achievers from a range of professions and diverse areas of the country figure in the list of 106 Padma awardees this year, with the majority, picked from the field of Arts.

The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri winners. Nine of the awardees are women while seven will receive the award posthumously. The President confers the awards at a ceremonial function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, around March or April every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023