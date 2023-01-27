One killed, another injured after portion of building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

A man was killed, while another was injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation said on Friday. According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, one person was safely rescued and has been shifted to a hospital.

The exact reason behind the collapse incident is yet to be ascertained, civic body officials said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

