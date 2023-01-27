Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:26 IST
Sweden's Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor outage extended to March 19
Representative Image Image Credit: pxfuel
Nordic power exchange Nordpool said on Friday that the restart of Sweden's Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor had been postponed until March 19 from the previously planned Feb. 23 resumption of electricity production.

The plant, majority owned by state-run utility Vattenfall, has been out of commission since suffering damage in September during maintenance on the reactor's pressure vessel, a radioactive component. A planned restart of the 1,130 megawatts (MW) reactor has been postponed several times to allow for repairs.

Vattenfall said in September the damage to the pressure vessel forced Ringhals to build a full-size mock-up of the 12-metre (39 feet) tall structure for training before repairs could take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

