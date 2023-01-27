Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of strong China market reopening
** Property developers, including Henderson Land and CK Asset, slipped as Hong Kong home prices dropped 15.6% in 2022, snapping 13 years of gain. ** The top gainers among H-shares were SenseTime Group Inc , up 19.91%, followed by Country Garden and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, which was up by 4.25%.
Hong Kong shares ended higher on Friday, with investors positioning for a strong opening for the mainland China markets after the Lunar New Year break. ** Mainland China markets are due to resume trading on Monday.
** "Optimism of a recovery in the mainland and the market has more or less discounted the impact from the potential U.S. rate hikes, encouraging investors to position themselves for a strong start to the China market reopening," said Steven Leung, sales director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 122.12 points or 0.54% at 22,688.90. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.87% to 7,773.61.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.1%, while the IT sector rose 1.36%, the financial sector ended 0.1% lower and the property sector rose 0.79%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which gained 6.23%. The biggest loser was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.97%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.09%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.07%. ** Property developers, including Henderson Land and CK Asset, slipped as Hong Kong home prices dropped 15.6% in 2022, snapping 13 years of gain.
** The top gainers among H-shares were SenseTime Group Inc , up 19.91%, followed by Country Garden and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, which was up by 4.25%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Xinyi Solar and Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.23%, while Lenovo Group Ltd was down by 2.02%.
