Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of strong China market reopening

** Property developers, including Henderson Land and CK Asset, slipped as Hong Kong home prices dropped 15.6% in 2022, snapping 13 years of gain. ** The top gainers among H-shares were SenseTime Group Inc , up 19.91%, followed by Country Garden and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, which was up by 4.25%.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 14:31 IST
Hong Kong stocks rise on hopes of strong China market reopening
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Friday, with investors positioning for a strong opening for the mainland China markets after the Lunar New Year break. ** Mainland China markets are due to resume trading on Monday.

** "Optimism of a recovery in the mainland and the market has more or less discounted the impact from the potential U.S. rate hikes, encouraging investors to position themselves for a strong start to the China market reopening," said Steven Leung, sales director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 122.12 points or 0.54% at 22,688.90. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.87% to 7,773.61.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.1%, while the IT sector rose 1.36%, the financial sector ended 0.1% lower and the property sector rose 0.79%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which gained 6.23%. The biggest loser was Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.97%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.09%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.07%. ** Property developers, including Henderson Land and CK Asset, slipped as Hong Kong home prices dropped 15.6% in 2022, snapping 13 years of gain.

** The top gainers among H-shares were SenseTime Group Inc , up 19.91%, followed by Country Garden and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, which was up by 4.25%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Xinyi Solar and Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.23%, while Lenovo Group Ltd was down by 2.02%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023