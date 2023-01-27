Left Menu

Air India pee gate: Court adjourn's Shankar Mishra's bail for Jan 30

The Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla on Friday adjourned the matter and noted that Investigation Officer is not present. Complainant Lady's Lawyer wasn't supplied with a copy of the plea, Court noted.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:11 IST
Air India pee gate: Court adjourn's Shankar Mishra's bail for Jan 30
Shankar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday adjourned the bail plea of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi. The Court listed the hearing for January 30. The Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla on Friday adjourned the matter and noted that Investigation Officer is not present. Complainant Lady's Lawyer wasn't supplied with a copy of the plea, Court noted.

Senior Lawyer Ramesh Gupta appearing for Shankar Mishra objected to the adjournment of the hearing and said, if the matter is getting adjourned then please grant him interim bail. It can't be a reason that the investigating officer is not here, so adjourn. Recently Mishra's bail plea was dismissed by the Magistrate court. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6 and is presently in judicial custody.

On January 11, the Magistrate Court of Delhi's Patiala House Court dismissed the bail plea of accused Shankar Mishra. It said the alleged act of the accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly "disgusting and repulsive". "The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated, said Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg.

As per the allegations, the accused was voluntarily drunk and had consumed alcohol during the flight and the said fact has not been denied by the applicant. The alleged act in itself prima facie reflects the accused's intention, added the Magistrate. Recently senior advocate Ramesh Gupta appearing for Shankar Mishra alleged that "the complainant woman's seat was blocked. It was not possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem with incontinence. She urinated on herself."

Raising questions over the Delhi Police investigation, advocate Gupta submitted that there must be someone else. She herself urinated. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. The passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint, he added. On this allegation, the complainant issued a statement stating that the accused has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim

"Accused, instead of being remorseful for the utterly disgusting act committed byhim has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim, said the complainant through her lawyer Ankur Mahendru. Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023