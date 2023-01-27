Left Menu

Hitachi Terminal Solutions India opens global cash recycling machines manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

Hitachi Terminal Solutions India Private Ltd Managing Director Yoshihiro Nakatani said our estimate indicates that more than 1.1 million cash recycling machines have the capacity to be installed globally by 2024.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:43 IST
Hitachi Terminal Solutions India opens global cash recycling machines manufacturing unit in Bengaluru
Hitachi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitachi Terminal Solutions India on Friday inaugurated its global Cash Recycling Machines (CRM) manufacturing facility here, where it plans to employ more than 400 people in future.

Spread over 1,08,000 square feet, it will enable the company to triple its current production capacity of 1,000 CRMs per month. The core engine of the CRMs (Cash Modules) are localised and will now be completely assembled in India with a high level of automation in this new facility, a company statement said. Hitachi Terminal Solutions India Private Ltd Managing Director Yoshihiro Nakatani said our estimate indicates that more than 1.1 million cash recycling machines have the capacity to be installed globally by 2024. ''Hitachi Terminal Solutions India will continue its efforts for expanding its business ecosystem and developing solutions in India, to further augment the export of our products from India and thus contribute to the development of the Indian economy'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023